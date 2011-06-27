2022 Ram 1500 Laramie Specs & Features

  1. Home
Starting MSRP
$46,275
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)437.0/552.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower305 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
3 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Snow Plow Prep Group +$195
Sport Appearance Package +$2,595
Laramie Level B Equipment Group +$2,550
Laramie Level A Equipment Group +$1,795
Quick Order Package 23Hyes
Bed Utility Group +$845
Laramie Southwest Edition +$2,795
Chrome Appearance Group +$995
Night Edition +$3,495
Cold Weather Group +$235
Off Road Group +$840
Quick Order Package 28Hyes
Trailer Tow Group +$995
Quick Order Package 25Hyes
Quick Order Package 27Hyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adjustable pedalsyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 5 Navigation w/12.0" Display +$2,095
Uconnect 5 Navigation w/8.4" Display +$795
Mopar Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats +$135
Lockable Console Deleteyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Front hip room63.4 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room63.4 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Power-Folding Black Trailer Tow Mirrors +$445
Power-Folding Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors +$445
Mopar Paint Protection Film +$765
ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop +$495
20" x 9.0" Premium Painted/Polished Wheels +$1,395
Ram Tow Assist Kit +$195
Rear Wheelhouse Liners +$195
Multi-Function Tailgate +$995
Sport Hood Delete +-$295
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Decal Deleteyes
Wheel To Wheel Side Steps +$745
Pick-Up Box Lighting (Fleet) +$145
Power Sunroof +$1,095
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$695
Dimensions
Bed Length76.3 in.
Height77.7 in.
Length228.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors82.1 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Ivory White Tri-Coat Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Mountain Brown/Light Frost Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
275/65R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
