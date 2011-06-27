2022 Ram 1500 Lone Star Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,700
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|22
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/25 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|460.0/575.0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
|Turning circle
|46.2 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|2,010 lbs.
|Safety
|3 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Trailer Tow Group (B)
|+$1,890
|Night Edition
|+$2,100
|Quick Order Package 26R
|yes
|Premium Lighting Group
|+$995
|Max Tow Package (HEMI)
|+$995
|Max Tow Package (Diesel)
|+$995
|Sport Appearance Package
|+$1,295
|Bed Utility Group
|+$845
|Cold Weather Group
|+$235
|Big Horn/Lone Star Level 2 Equipment Group
|+$2,500
|Big Horn/Lone Star Level 1 Equipment Group
|+$1,300
|Level 1 Safety Group
|+$595
|Quick Order Package 25R
|yes
|Quick Order Package 28R
|yes
|Quick Order Package 24R
|yes
|Quick Order Package 27R
|yes
|Quick Order Package 23R
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Illuminated passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|115V Auxiliary Power Outlet (Fleet)
|+$100
|Uconnect 5 Navigation w/12.0" Display
|+$2,095
|9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
|+$695
|Mopar Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
|+$135
|Uconnect 5 Navigation w/8.4" Display
|+$1,395
|Deluxe Cloth Bucket Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|40.9 in.
|Front hip room
|63.4 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|63.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Mopar Paint Protection Film
|+$765
|ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop
|+$495
|20" x 9.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels
|+$1,595
|Mopar Black Tubular Side Steps
|+$695
|Rear Wheelhouse Liners
|+$195
|Mopar Under Rail Box Bedliner (Fleet)
|+$365
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Wheel To Wheel Side Steps
|+$745
|Pick-Up Box Lighting (Fleet)
|+$145
|Black Trailer Tow Power Mirrors
|+$245
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|+$695
|275/55R20 All Season Low Rolling Resistance Tires
|yes
|275/65R18 BSW All Season Tires
|yes
|275/55R20 BSW All Season Tires
|yes
|Dimensions
|Bed Length
|76.3 in.
|Curb weight
|4,792 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,800 lbs.
|Height
|77.6 in.
|Length
|228.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|2,010 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|82.1 in.
|Wheel base
|140.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|275/65R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
