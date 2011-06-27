2022 Ram 1500 Crew Cab
MSRP range: $36,675 - $72,390
2022 Ram 1500 videos
Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500, Two of the Most Popular Trucks Face Off
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Ram 1500, but since the 2022 Ram 1500 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
The Ford F-Series is not only the most popular pickup truck in the U.S., it is also the most popular vehicle in the nation. So when the newly redesigned 2021 F-150 was released, we just had to see how it stacks up against the Ram 1500, our previous Edmunds Top Rated pickup.
FAQ
Is the Ram 1500 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 1500 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ram 1500 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 1500 gets an EPA-estimated 12 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram 1500. Learn more
Is the Ram 1500 reliable?
To determine whether the Ram 1500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 1500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 1500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Ram 1500 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ram 1500 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 1500 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ram 1500?
The least-expensive 2022 Ram 1500 is the 2022 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,675.
Other versions include:
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $57,430
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $41,700
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $57,730
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $36,675
- TRX 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $72,390
- Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $51,350
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $54,230
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $53,930
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $46,500
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $50,000
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $40,175
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $40,475
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $50,300
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $36,975
- Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $47,850
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $46,800
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $59,260
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $58,960
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $62,760
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $62,460
- HFE 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $43,270
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $41,400
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $44,900
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $45,200
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $41,700
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $45,200
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $41,400
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $44,900
What are the different models of Ram 1500?
If you're interested in the Ram 1500, the next question is, which 1500 model is right for you? 1500 variants include Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of 1500 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
