Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,820
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,820
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,820
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)494.0/624.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,820
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,820
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,820
Advanced Safety Groupyes
Rebel 12Ayes
Quick Order Package 28Wyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Wyes
Quick Order Package 25Wyes
Quick Order Package 23Wyes
Comfort/Convenience Groupyes
Rebel Level 2 Equipment Groupyes
Bed Utility Groupyes
Rebel 12yes
Technology Groupyes
Rebel Level 1 Equipment Groupyes
Black Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,820
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,820
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,820
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,820
Ram Telematicsyes
Lux Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Uconnect 12.0 w/Navigationyes
RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,820
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,820
Front head room40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,820
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.4 in.
Rear leg room45.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,820
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rebel Exterior Side Graphicsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Multi-Function Tailgateyes
Rear Wheelhouse Linersyes
Rebel Hood Decalyes
Black Trailer Tow Power Mirrorsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Power-Folding Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stopyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,820
Length232.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7160 lbs.
Curb weight5372 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Height77.6 in.
Maximum payload1530 lbs.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width82.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,820
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, vinyl/cloth
  • Black/Red, premium leather
  • Black, vinyl/cloth
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,820
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,820
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,820
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

