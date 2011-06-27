2021 Ram 1500 HFE Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|460.0/598.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|Quick Order Package 23E
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Illuminated passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|Ram Telematics
|yes
|Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscription
|yes
|RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscription
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|Maximum payload
|1200 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6720 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6010 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|275/55R20 tires
|yes
|chrome-clad wheel covers
|yes
|20 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the 1500
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,195
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2021 Ram 1500 HFE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Jeep Renegade 2018
- Used Ford Mustang 2011
- Used Ford Fusion 2016
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Dodge Challenger 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Jeep Compass
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door
- 2019 BMW X3
- 2020 McLaren 570S
- 2020 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 600LT
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX
- 2020 GMC Savana
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Polestar 2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Wagons
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2020 CX-5
- Mazda 6 2020
- 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 2020 Mazda CX-3
- 2019 Mazda 3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2020
- 2019 3
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda CX-5
- Mazda 6 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- 2021 Volvo S60
- 2020 Genesis G80
- 2020 Audi A6
- 2021 Hyundai Accent
- 2020 Lexus IS 300
- Cadillac CTS-V 2019
- 2020 Legacy