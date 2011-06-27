2021 Ram 1500 HFE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)460.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,195
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Quick Order Package 23Eyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,195
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,195
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Ram Telematicsyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,195
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,195
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,195
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6720 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,195
275/55R20 tiresyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

