  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. 2020 Ram 1500
  5. Specs & Features

2020 Ram 1500 Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2020 1500
More about the 2020 1500
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,715
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)520.0/650.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Engine
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle48.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Advanced Safety Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Myes
Quick Order Package 23Myes
Bed Utility Groupyes
Body Color Bumper Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Level 1 Equipment Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
506 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
adjustable pedalsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Ram Telematicsyes
RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room40.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room63.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.4 in.
Rear leg room45.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
22" x 9.0" Polished/Painted Wheels w/Insertsyes
275/55R20 Outline White Lettering All Season Tiresyes
Spray In Bedliner Deleteyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Height77.4 in.
Wheel base153.5 in.
Length241.8 in.
Width82.1 in.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ivory White Tri-Coat Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Indigo/Frost, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
275/55R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2020 Ram 1500 Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended