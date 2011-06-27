  1. Home
2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,640
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,640
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)520.0/650.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,640
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,640
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,640
Advanced Safety Groupyes
Longhorn Quick Order Package 23Kyes
Longhorn Quick Order Package 25Kyes
Bed Utility Groupyes
Body Color Bumper Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Longhorn Quick Order Package 26Kyes
Longhorn Quick Order Package 27Kyes
Level 1 Equipment Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,640
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,640
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,640
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,640
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,640
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,640
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room40.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,640
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.4 in.
Rear leg room45.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,640
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
275/55R20 Outline White Lettering All Season Tiresyes
Deployable Bed Stepyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
22" x 9.0" Polished/Painted Wheels w/Insertsyes
33 Gallon Fuel Tankyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,640
Length232.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11440 lbs.
Curb weight5065 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Maximum payload1840 lbs.
Wheel base144.6 in.
Width82.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,640
Exterior Colors
  • Rugged Brown Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ivory 3 Coat
  • Ivory 3 Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Rugged Brown Pearl Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/New Saddle, leather
  • Mountain Brown/Light Mountain Brown, premium leather
  • Mountain Brown/Light Mountain Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,640
275/55R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,640
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,640
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
