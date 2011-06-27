2019 Ram 1500 Rebel Features & Specs
|Overview
See 1500 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|520.0/650.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|46.2 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|Rebel Quick Order Package 23W
|yes
|Rebel Quick Order Package 25W
|yes
|Level 2 Equipment Group
|yes
|Rebel Quick Order Package 26W
|yes
|Rebel Quick Order Package 27W
|yes
|Bed Utility Group
|yes
|Trailer Tow Group
|yes
|Level 1 Equipment Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Illuminated passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display
|yes
|9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|Front head room
|40.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|vinyl/cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|63.4 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|63.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|45.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|yes
|ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop
|yes
|Spray In Bedliner
|yes
|Deployable Bed Step
|yes
|Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
|yes
|Rear Wheelhouse Liners
|yes
|Black Tubular Side Steps
|yes
|33 Gallon Fuel Tank
|yes
|RamBox Cargo Management System
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|Length
|232.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|11440 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5141 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6900 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1760 lbs.
|Wheel base
|144.6 in.
|Width
|82.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|LT275/70R18 tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the 1500
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,240
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020