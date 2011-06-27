  1. Home
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,240
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$44,240
Drive typeRear wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$44,240
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)520.0/650.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$44,240
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$44,240
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
$44,240
Rebel Quick Order Package 23Wyes
Rebel Quick Order Package 25Wyes
Level 2 Equipment Groupyes
Rebel Quick Order Package 26Wyes
Rebel Quick Order Package 27Wyes
Bed Utility Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Level 1 Equipment Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
$44,240
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$44,240
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
$44,240
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$44,240
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
$44,240
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$44,240
Front head room40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
$44,240
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.4 in.
Rear leg room45.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$44,240
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stopyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Deployable Bed Stepyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
Rear Wheelhouse Linersyes
Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
33 Gallon Fuel Tankyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
$44,240
Length232.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11440 lbs.
Curb weight5141 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Maximum payload1760 lbs.
Wheel base144.6 in.
Width82.1 in.
Colors
$44,240
Exterior Colors
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, vinyl/cloth
Tires & Wheels
$44,240
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$44,240
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$44,240
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
