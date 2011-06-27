2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Great Truck Dave , 10/29/2018 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) 52 of 59 people found this review helpful I own the 2019 Bighorn 5.7 v8 vvt hemi. I test drove the F150, Silverado, Tundra, Titan, before trying this truck. The second I started driving it I was hooked. It was easily the most comfortable of the 5 trucks I drove. Quiet and smooth. The Tundra had the second best ride. The gadgets in this truck are far ahead of anyone else. From auto dimming rear and side mirrors, to a large touch screen that allows apple carplay and android auto. Lots of usb ports including usb c. My mirrors fold at the touch of a button. The active and passive noise cancellation works great. I average 18 miles per gallon so far, but that has been steadily going up as I put more miles on. Quite often my readout says I'm getting 22 per gallon. It has a ton of room with plenty of storage. This truck is a pleasure to drive. Highly recommended. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very disappointed Rob.b , 05/10/2019 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Make sure this truck is checked for roof leaks very bad with those truck has been in the shop twice for this Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

AVOID D Stephenson , 06/26/2019 Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I know, you're not going to base you decision to buy this vehicle or not on just one review. But I can tell you with absolute certainty, I am NOT alone in my frustrations with this vehicle. In the past 6 months, it's been in the service department more often than it's been in my possession. For mystery warning messages, check-engine lights, transmission and throttle errors, and unexplainable loss of engine power. Not the dealership, nor the Chrysler engineers can diagnose the problem(s). But the WORST part, that should give ANY potential buyer some very serious red flags, is the fact that Chrysler LIED during arbitration proceedings regarding how long the vehicle had been out of commission. First model year gremlins can be expected from any brand vehicle, but a company that is willing to blatantly lie just to save a buck (on their customer's back) is one you should run - not walk - very far away from. So I am currently suing them under my state's lemon law. I know the truck is sharp looking, and you get a lot of truck for the money, but it simply is not worth the volume of problems you'll likely have. Go elsewhere. UPDATE: nothing’s changed. All the same problems, and RAM refuses to fix or replace the truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2019 unloved Whiz , 03/02/2019 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Vehicle having new model and electronic systems is causing a lot of issues. Have 5500 miles and had first oil change. Seems to be running fine since battery replaced. Love comfort and ride as well as design. I hope that I have no issues going forward. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse