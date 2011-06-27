2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
I own the 2019 Bighorn 5.7 v8 vvt hemi. I test drove the F150, Silverado, Tundra, Titan, before trying this truck. The second I started driving it I was hooked. It was easily the most comfortable of the 5 trucks I drove. Quiet and smooth. The Tundra had the second best ride. The gadgets in this truck are far ahead of anyone else. From auto dimming rear and side mirrors, to a large touch screen that allows apple carplay and android auto. Lots of usb ports including usb c. My mirrors fold at the touch of a button. The active and passive noise cancellation works great. I average 18 miles per gallon so far, but that has been steadily going up as I put more miles on. Quite often my readout says I'm getting 22 per gallon. It has a ton of room with plenty of storage. This truck is a pleasure to drive. Highly recommended.
Very disappointed
Make sure this truck is checked for roof leaks very bad with those truck has been in the shop twice for this
AVOID
I know, you're not going to base you decision to buy this vehicle or not on just one review. But I can tell you with absolute certainty, I am NOT alone in my frustrations with this vehicle. In the past 6 months, it's been in the service department more often than it's been in my possession. For mystery warning messages, check-engine lights, transmission and throttle errors, and unexplainable loss of engine power. Not the dealership, nor the Chrysler engineers can diagnose the problem(s). But the WORST part, that should give ANY potential buyer some very serious red flags, is the fact that Chrysler LIED during arbitration proceedings regarding how long the vehicle had been out of commission. First model year gremlins can be expected from any brand vehicle, but a company that is willing to blatantly lie just to save a buck (on their customer's back) is one you should run - not walk - very far away from. So I am currently suing them under my state's lemon law. I know the truck is sharp looking, and you get a lot of truck for the money, but it simply is not worth the volume of problems you'll likely have. Go elsewhere. UPDATE: nothing’s changed. All the same problems, and RAM refuses to fix or replace the truck.
2019 unloved
Vehicle having new model and electronic systems is causing a lot of issues. Have 5500 miles and had first oil change. Seems to be running fine since battery replaced. Love comfort and ride as well as design. I hope that I have no issues going forward.
DAMN
I bought my 2019 Big Horn with 10 miles on it in May, and I now have around 6,100 miles on it. It has been youto the dealership 3 times and is still in for repairs as I write this. The problems have me looking at the LEMON LAW. Problem (1) ac blows then turns warm and when you take it off auto there's a humming noise. (2) The worst of the problems is the TRANSMISSION jerking when you come to a stop sign it's like someone has hit you in the rear, also I had to give it a lil gas when I miss judged on coming traffic jerking made it self noticed the rear end felt like it came out from under the truck very scary. The 5 to 10 MPH range you get this grinding jerking feeling in the brake pedal, also at speed especially in 8th gear I've had all the recalls updated and the problems persist. I was told that the brake pedal was the problem with the jerking that's not the right answer. I really am disappointed with FCA for not addressing the problems and being up front that there are issues with the 1500's especially the TRANSMISSION. Now I did look at other trucks but the RAM beat them out for comfort ride and interior and exterior. I have an 1500 Big Horn 5.7 2 wheel drive Black sport its back at the dealership for the fourth time for the exact same problem this is the last time for me had anybody else had anything similar happening to their ram.
