Used 2018 Ram 1500 Harvest Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,460
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque410 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 8.0" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Delete Running Boardsyes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Length237.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity10140 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Height77.4 in.
Maximum payload1510 lbs.
Wheel base149.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol Power Tan (Fleet)
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Light Cream (Fleet)
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Hills Green (Fleet)
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Red (Fleet)
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat (Fleet)
  • Low Vol Agriculture Red (Fleet)
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Holland Blue (Fleet)
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat (Fleet)
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat (Fleet)
  • Low Vol Yellow (Fleet)
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange (Fleet)
  • Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green (Fleet)
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
LT265/70R17 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
