  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2018 Ram 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Ram 1500 Rebel Features & Specs

More about the 2018 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,395
See 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,395
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,395
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,395
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,395
Quick Order Package 22Wyes
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
RAM 1500 Black Rebel Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,395
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,395
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,395
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,395
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,395
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,395
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,395
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,395
Locking Lug Nutsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
Tonneau Cover w/Embossed Ram's Headyes
Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,395
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10140 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Height77.5 in.
Maximum payload1510 lbs.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,395
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,395
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT285/70R17 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,395
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2018 Ram 1500 Rebel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles