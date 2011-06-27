  1. Home
Used 2018 Ram 1500 Night Features & Specs

More about the 2018 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,290
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,290
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque410 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,290
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Convenience Groupyes
Night Quick Order Package 26Qyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,290
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,290
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,290
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,290
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
22" x 9.0" Painted Black Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Sport Performance Hoodyes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Length209.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9160 lbs.
Gross weight6350 lbs.
Height74.6 in.
Maximum payload1590 lbs.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,290
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,290
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
