Used 2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2018 1500
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)512.0/736.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Cold Weather Groupyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Trailer and Traction Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Displayyes
Front Floor Matsyes
Rear Floor Matsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol Power Tan (Fleet)
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Light Cream (Fleet)
  • Low Vol Hills Green (Fleet)
  • Low Vol Bright Red (Fleet)
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat (Fleet)
  • Low Vol Agriculture Red (Fleet)
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Holland Blue (Fleet)
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat (Fleet)
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat (Fleet)
  • Low Vol Yellow (Fleet)
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange (Fleet)
  • Low Vol Tree Green (Fleet)
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige (Fleet), premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige (Fleet), cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
