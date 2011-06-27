Used 2017 Ram 1500 Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|390.0/572.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|410 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|47.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group
|yes
|Premium Sound Group
|yes
|Convenience Group
|yes
|Sport Quick Order Package 26L
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|Uconnect 3C Navigation w/8.4" Display
|yes
|Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|Single Disc Remote CD Player
|yes
|Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|63.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|63.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|yes
|22" x 9.0" Painted Black Forged Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Locking Lug Nuts
|yes
|Spray In Bedliner
|yes
|22" x 9.0" Forged Aluminum Polished Wheels
|yes
|MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Rails
|yes
|Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
|yes
|RamBox Cargo Management System
|yes
|Class IV Receiver Hitch
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|Sport Performance Hood
|yes
|20" x 9.0" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|Length
|237.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10200 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6900 lbs.
|Height
|76.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|1640 lbs.
|Wheel base
|149.5 in.
|Width
|79.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|20 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P275/60R20 tires
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,495
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
