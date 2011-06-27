  1. Home
Used 2017 Ram 1500 Express Features & Specs

More about the 2017 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/650.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,895
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Express Quick Order Package 26Jyes
Express Value Packageyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Express Quick Order Package 22Jyes
Black Ram 1500 Express Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,895
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,895
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Carpet Deleteyes
Uconnect 3 w/5.0" Displayyes
Uconnect 3.0yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,895
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
Add Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
Add Spray In Bedlineryes
Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
LED Bed Lightingyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
20" x 9.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10220 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Height77.6 in.
Maximum payload1820 lbs.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Agriculture Red
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, vinyl
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,895
P265/70R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,895
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
