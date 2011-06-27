  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2017 Ram 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Ram 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2017 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,895
See 1500 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$43,895
See 1500 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$45,595
See 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Total Seating666
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesnono
on demand 4WDnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/598.0 mi.416.0/598.0 mi.416.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm305 hp @ 6400 rpm305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.45.5 ft.45.5 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyesyesyes
Express Quick Order Package 27Jyesnono
Express Value Packageyesnono
Popular Equipment Groupyesnono
Express Quick Order Package 22Jyesnono
Black Ram 1500 Express Groupyesnono
Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Snoyesno
Big Horn Quick Order Package 28Snoyesno
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupnoyesno
Big Horn Quick Order Package 22Snoyesno
Protection Groupnoyesyes
Cold Weather Groupnoyesyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 22Hnonoyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 26Hnonoyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 28Hnonoyes
Convenience Groupnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
12 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
506 watts stereo outputnonoyes
Alpine premium brand speakersnonoyes
10 total speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
Air conditioningyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
front door pocketsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
front seatback storagenoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesno
rear view cameranoyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesyes
overhead console with storagenonoyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnonoyes
adjustable pedalsnonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnono
remote keyless power door locksnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryesyesyes
Uconnect 3 w/5.0" Displayyesnono
Rear Window Defrosteryesyesyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyesyesyes
Carpet Deleteyesnono
Uconnect 3.0yesnono
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsnoyesno
MOPAR Katzkin Leather Seatsnoyesno
Uconnect 3C Navigation w/8.4" Displaynoyesyes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofernoyesno
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
external temperature displaynoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
vinylyesnono
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
clothnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
6 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
Rear head room39.7 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
folding center armrestnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Locking Lug Nutsyesyesyes
Add Class IV Receiver Hitchyesnono
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyesyesyes
Add Spray In Bedlineryesnono
Black Tubular Side Stepsyesnono
LED Bed Lightingyesnoyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyesyesyes
20" x 9.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyesnono
Chrome Bodyside Moldingnoyesyes
Power Sunroofnoyesyes
Spray In Bedlinernoyesyes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsnoyesno
P275/60R20 Outline White Lettering All Season Tiresnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
Length229.0 in.229.0 in.229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10150 lbs.10140 lbs.10140 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.6900 lbs.6900 lbs.
Height77.7 in.77.5 in.78.5 in.
Maximum payload1700 lbs.1510 lbs.1510 lbs.
Wheel base140.5 in.140.5 in.140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.79.4 in.79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Agriculture Red
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Agriculture Red
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pearl White/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pearl White/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pearl White
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, vinyl
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
P265/70R17 tiresyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesnono
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
chrome-clad wheel coversnoyesyes
P275/60R20 tiresnoyesyes
temporary spare tirenoyesyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,895
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Starting MSRP
$45,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See 1500 InventorySee 1500 InventorySee 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2017 Ram 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles