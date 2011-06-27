Used 2017 Ram 1500 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Total Seating
|6
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|no
|no
|on demand 4WD
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|16/23 mpg
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|416.0/598.0 mi.
|416.0/598.0 mi.
|416.0/598.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
|269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
|269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|3.6 l
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.4 ft.
|45.5 ft.
|45.5 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Express Quick Order Package 27J
|yes
|no
|no
|Express Value Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Popular Equipment Group
|yes
|no
|no
|Express Quick Order Package 22J
|yes
|no
|no
|Black Ram 1500 Express Group
|yes
|no
|no
|Big Horn Quick Order Package 26S
|no
|yes
|no
|Big Horn Quick Order Package 28S
|no
|yes
|no
|Heated Seats and Wheel Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Big Horn Quick Order Package 22S
|no
|yes
|no
|Protection Group
|no
|yes
|yes
|Cold Weather Group
|no
|yes
|yes
|Laramie Quick Order Package 22H
|no
|no
|yes
|Laramie Quick Order Package 26H
|no
|no
|yes
|Laramie Quick Order Package 28H
|no
|no
|yes
|Convenience Group
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|yes
|506 watts stereo output
|no
|no
|yes
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|10 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|no
|rear view camera
|no
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|no
|no
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|no
|no
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|Single Disc Remote CD Player
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Uconnect 3 w/5.0" Display
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpet Delete
|yes
|no
|no
|Uconnect 3.0
|yes
|no
|no
|Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
|no
|yes
|no
|MOPAR Katzkin Leather Seats
|no
|yes
|no
|Uconnect 3C Navigation w/8.4" Display
|no
|yes
|yes
|9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
|no
|yes
|no
|Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|63.2 in.
|63.2 in.
|63.2 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|Rear head room
|39.7 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.9 in.
|63.2 in.
|63.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.7 in.
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Locking Lug Nuts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Add Class IV Receiver Hitch
|yes
|no
|no
|Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Add Spray In Bedliner
|yes
|no
|no
|Black Tubular Side Steps
|yes
|no
|no
|LED Bed Lighting
|yes
|no
|yes
|RamBox Cargo Management System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" x 9.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Chrome Bodyside Molding
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|no
|yes
|yes
|Spray In Bedliner
|no
|yes
|yes
|MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Rails
|no
|yes
|no
|P275/60R20 Outline White Lettering All Season Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|Length
|229.0 in.
|229.0 in.
|229.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10150 lbs.
|10140 lbs.
|10140 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6800 lbs.
|6900 lbs.
|6900 lbs.
|Height
|77.7 in.
|77.5 in.
|78.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|1700 lbs.
|1510 lbs.
|1510 lbs.
|Wheel base
|140.5 in.
|140.5 in.
|140.5 in.
|Width
|79.4 in.
|79.4 in.
|79.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|P265/70R17 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|no
|no
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|chrome-clad wheel covers
|no
|yes
|yes
|P275/60R20 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|no
|yes
|yes
|20 x 9.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,895
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
