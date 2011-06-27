  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2016 Ram 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn Features & Specs

More about the 2016 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,525
See 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,525
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,525
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,525
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,525
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,525
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Syes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 28Syes
Protection Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 22Syes
Cold Weather Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,525
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,525
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,525
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,525
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect 8.4ANyes
MOPAR Katzkin Leather Seatsyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,525
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,525
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,525
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,525
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,525
Curb weight5162 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach17.8 degrees
Maximum payload1638 lbs.
Angle of departure24.7 degrees
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10340 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height77.5 in.
EPA interior volume125.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,525
Exterior Colors
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Holland Blue
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Dark Brown
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Agriculture Red
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,525
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,525
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,525
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles