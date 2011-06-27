  1. Home
Used 2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star Features & Specs

More about the 2016 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,950
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,950
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)544.0/800.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,950
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,950
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,950
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Remote Start and Security Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,950
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,950
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,950
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,950
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect 8.4ANyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,950
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,950
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,950
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
P275/60R20 Outline White Lettering All Season Tiresyes
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,950
Curb weight4717 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Angle of approach15.7 degrees
Maximum payload1883 lbs.
Angle of departure24.1 degrees
Length231.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10810 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height74.4 in.
EPA interior volume62.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,950
Exterior Colors
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Holland Blue
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Dark Brown
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Agriculture Red
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,950
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,950
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,950
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
