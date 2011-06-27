  1. Home
Used 2016 Ram 1500 Longhorn Features & Specs

More about the 2016 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)480.0/704.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque410 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Convenience Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Longhorn Quick Order Package 26Kyes
Protection Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Premium Leather Bucket Seatsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
P275/60R20 Outline White Lettering All Season Tiresyes
Spray-In Bedliner Deleteyes
Power Sunroofyes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Forged Wheelsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Measurements
Curb weight5514 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Angle of approach19.7 degrees
Maximum payload1386 lbs.
Angle of departure25.5 degrees
Length237.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity10210 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height77.5 in.
EPA interior volume125.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base149.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Pearl White
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Pearl White/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Cattle Tan, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
