  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2016 Ram 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Ram 1500 Express Features & Specs

More about the 2016 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,525
See 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,525
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,525
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/650.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,525
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,525
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,525
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Express Quick Order Package 25Cyes
Express Quick Order Package 26Jyes
Power and Remote Entry Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Express Quick Order Package 22Jyes
Black Ram 1500 Express Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,525
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,525
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,525
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,525
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seatyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Uconnect 5.0yes
Carpet Deleteyes
Uconnect 3.0yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,525
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,525
Front head room39.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,525
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Add Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
20" x 9.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
Add Spray In Bedlineryes
P275/60R20 Black Sidewall All Season Tiresyes
LED Bed Lightingyes
Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,525
Curb weight4515 lbs.
Gross weight6025 lbs.
Angle of approach15.6 degrees
Maximum payload1510 lbs.
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Length209.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9370 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height74.6 in.
EPA interior volume62.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,525
Exterior Colors
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Holland Blue
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Dark Brown
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Agriculture Red
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,525
P275/60R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,525
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,525
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2016 Ram 1500 Express info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles