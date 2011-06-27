  1. Home
Used 2016 Ram 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2016 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)544.0/800.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,795
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,795
SLT Quick Order Package 22Gyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Trailer And Traction Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 28Gyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,795
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,795
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,795
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Front head room39.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Curb weight4717 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Angle of approach15.7 degrees
Maximum payload1883 lbs.
Angle of departure24.1 degrees
Length231.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10810 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height74.4 in.
EPA interior volume62.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Exterior Colors
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Holland Blue
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Dark Brown
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Agriculture Red
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige (Fleet), premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige (Fleet), cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,795
P265/70R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
