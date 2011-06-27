  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2015 Ram 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Features & Specs

More about the 2015 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,465
See 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,465
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,465
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)544.0/800.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,465
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,465
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,465
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Rear Camera and Park Assist Groupyes
Comfort Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,465
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,465
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,465
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,465
Rear Window Defrosteryes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect 8.4ANyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,465
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,465
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,465
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,465
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Monotone Outdoorsmanyes
20" x 8.0" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,465
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10320 lbs.
Curb weight5242 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Height77.6 in.
EPA interior volume125.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1850 lbs.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,465
Exterior Colors
  • Yellow
  • Construction Yellow
  • Agriculture Red
  • Western Brown
  • Light Cream
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Light Green
  • Hills Green
  • Robin Egg Blue
  • Black Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright Red
  • National Safety Yellow
  • Holland Blue
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Dark Brown
  • Omaha Orange
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Tree Green
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright Green
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Power Tan
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,465
LT265/70R E tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,465
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,465
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles