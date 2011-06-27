  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2015 Ram 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn Features & Specs

More about the 2015 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,905
See 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,905
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,905
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,905
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque410 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle45.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,905
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Rear Camera and Park Assist Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Remote Start and Security Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Zyes
Comfort Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 28Zyes
Luxury Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,905
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,905
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,905
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect 8.4ANyes
MOPAR Katzkin Leather Seatsyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,905
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Curb weight5442 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Angle of approach22.9 degrees
Maximum payload1480 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length237.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity9850 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height78.4 in.
EPA interior volume125.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base149.4 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Exterior Colors
  • Yellow
  • Construction Yellow
  • Agriculture Red
  • Western Brown
  • Light Cream
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Light Green
  • Hills Green
  • Robin Egg Blue
  • Black Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright Red
  • National Safety Yellow
  • Holland Blue
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Dark Brown
  • Omaha Orange
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Tree Green
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright Green
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Power Tan
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,905
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,905
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles