Used 2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn Features & Specs

More about the 2015 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,770
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,770
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)512.0/736.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,770
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Remote Start and Security Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Zyes
Comfort Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 28Zyes
Luxury Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 22Zyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,770
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Uconnect 8.4ANyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,770
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
P275/60R20 Outline White Lettering All Season Tiresyes
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Curb weight4892 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Angle of approach17.8 degrees
Maximum payload1710 lbs.
Angle of departure24.4 degrees
Length231.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10450 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height75.0 in.
EPA interior volume62.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Exterior Colors
  • Yellow
  • Construction Yellow
  • Agriculture Red
  • Western Brown
  • Light Cream
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Light Green
  • Hills Green
  • Robin Egg Blue
  • Black Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright Red
  • National Safety Yellow
  • Holland Blue
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Dark Brown
  • Omaha Orange
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Tree Green
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright Green
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Power Tan
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,770
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,770
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
