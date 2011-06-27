Used 2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|3
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|442.0/650.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.5 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
|Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group
|yes
|Remote Start and Security Group
|yes
|Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Z
|yes
|Comfort Group
|yes
|Luxury Group
|yes
|Big Horn Quick Order Package 22Z
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Single Disc Remote CD Player
|yes
|Uconnect 8.4A
|yes
|Uconnect 8.4AN
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|62.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Chrome Bodyside Molding
|yes
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|yes
|P275/60R20 Outline White Lettering All Season Tires
|yes
|17" x 7.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels
|yes
|Sliding Rear Window
|yes
|Spray In Bedliner
|yes
|MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Rails
|yes
|Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
|yes
|RamBox Cargo Management System
|yes
|Measurements
|Curb weight
|4525 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6025 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|15.6 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1520 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25.2 degrees
|Length
|209.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|9180 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|74.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|62.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|120.5 in.
|Width
|79.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|chrome-clad wheel covers
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|P275/60R20 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
