Used 2015 Ram 1500 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2015 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque410 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Convenience Groupyes
Sport Quick Order Package 26Lyes
Black Ram 1500 Sport Groupyes
Remote Start and Security Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
7 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect 8.4ANyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Sport Performance Hoodyes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Curb weight5017 lbs.
Gross weight6350 lbs.
Angle of approach17.7 degrees
Maximum payload1430 lbs.
Angle of departure25.6 degrees
Length209.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8970 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height75.2 in.
EPA interior volume62.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles