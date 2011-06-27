  1. Home
Used 2014 Ram 1500 Laramie Features & Specs

More about the 2014 1500
Overview
$42,170
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle45.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 22Hyes
Protection Groupyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 26Hyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 28Hyes
Convenience Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD/Bluetooth/Navigationyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
P275/60R20 Outline White Lettering All Season Tiresyes
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight5499 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach23.9 degrees
Maximum payload1300 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height78.8 in.
EPA interior volume116.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base140.7 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track68.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability)
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability)
  • Black Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability)
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Western Brown/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability)
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability)
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat (Late Availability)
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Western Brown (Late Availability)
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
