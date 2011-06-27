  1. Home
Used 2014 Ram 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2014 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque407 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle44.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Rear Camera and Park Assist Groupyes
Lone Star Quick Order Package 26Yyes
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 26Tyes
Remote Start and Security Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Zyes
Comfort Groupyes
Lone Star Premium Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SiriusXM/Bluetoothyes
MOPAR Katzkin Leather Seatsyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD/Bluetooth/Navigationyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Monotone Outdoorsmanyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
P275/60R20 Outline White Lettering All Season Tiresyes
20" x 8.0" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
20" x 9.0" Polished/Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight5235 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Maximum payload1560 lbs.
Angle of departure21.2 degrees
Length237.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity10250 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height77.5 in.
EPA interior volume125.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base149.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat (Late Availability)
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat (Late Availability)
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Western Brown (Late Availability)
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige (Fleet), cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles