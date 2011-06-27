  1. Home
Used 2014 Ram 1500 R/T Features & Specs

More about the 2014 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,105
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,105
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,105
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,105
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque407 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,105
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,105
R/T Quick Order Package 26Lyes
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Convenience Groupyes
Remote Start and Security Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,105
322 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,105
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,105
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,105
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD/Bluetooth/Navigationyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,105
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,105
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,105
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,105
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
EPA interior volume62.5 cu.ft.
Length209.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,105
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,105
22 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
285/45R22 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,105
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,105
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
