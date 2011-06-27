Used 2014 Ram 1500 Consumer Reviews
Great truck, comfortable, well made
I have a2014 BIG HORN Crew Cab 4x4 3.6 V6 305 HP and 269 lb's of torque. The 3.6 requires less maintenance than the other 2 engines. There is good power and is quick from the start and passing. I especially like the dial shifting knob, out of the way easy to use. Gas mpg is 22-24 in 75 degree + temp, and 19-21 in lower temps. Fit & finish are very good. Ride is comfortable, Crew Cab is great for 6 men. Plenty of storage bins, & under seat. NO problems in almost 15K. Goodyear tires are City street tires only. Good discounts,& rebates. Most buyers have mind made up on brand before they buy. Brand loyalty in trucks is unchangeable, I think.
EcoDiesel is the "Real Deal"
The 2014 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is a machine worth purchasing. I have driven the truck for 2,500 miles and I am totally impressed with the interior ride and quality and the fuel mileage (25 to 30 mpg). The truck has great storage compartments to fit my tools, bikes, boys' baseball stuff, and suitcases. I have not yet towed my Wrangler for 4x4 excursions, but I am sure it is up to the task. Mileage is phenomenal, around town I am in the 21-23 mpg range, on the highway around 26-27 at 75 mph or 30 to 31 at around 67-69 mph. This is tested and verified by me. The interior is quiet, 1st class, and the hands free system is excellent.
no more chevy's after driving this
I thought these hemi engines got poor mileage but this 4x4 gets over 20 mpg just driving back and forth to work. This truck blows away ford and chevy in every category. looks better, rides better,nicer interior with more options that come standard. Drive one if your in the market for a new truck. It sells itself, and was priced better. I did have a negative bias against the dodge truck but seeing is believing.
Ecodiesel only way to go!!!
Its a great truck I have previously owned 3 cummins diesels but Im not pulling the way I used to. This is a great compliment for someone don't doesn't pull a lot of heavy weight but still likes the grunt of a diesel. Its not a accelerating beast but it does great for me and I get 21 mpg around town and 27 hwy...the air ride suspension is worth paying for especially when towing it gets the vehicle level...overall very happy with the truck the maint cost is a little high.....new update I have had a issue with the throttle control sensor and it has been in the shop 3 times now hopefully they have it fixed otherwose still love the truck..
Ram 1500 3.6L V6 10,000 Mile Review
I leased a 4 door, 4x4 Ram 1500 with the 3.6L V6 about 10 month ago. I drive it as my daily commuter to work and use it for small projects around our property. Average fuel economy is about 20MPG in mostly highway driving which I think is fantastic for a full size 4x4 truck. It hasn't been to the dealership for anything other than the initial oil change and tire rotation.
