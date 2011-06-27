  1. Home
Used 2013 Ram 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2013 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,580
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,580
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,580
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,580
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque407 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,580
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,580
Lone Star Quick Order Package 26Yyes
Lone Star Equipment Groupyes
Remote Start and Security Groupyes
Big Horn Equipment Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Zyes
Comfort Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,580
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,580
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,580
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,580
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect Access Via Mobile (Late Availability)yes
MOPAR Katzkin Leather Seatsyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Smoker's Groupyes
Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/Bluetoothyes
Luxury Groupyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT/Accessyes
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/Access/Navyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,580
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,580
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,580
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,580
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Spray In Bedlineryes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Monotone Outdoorsmanyes
P275/60R20 Outside White Lettering All Season Tiresyes
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,580
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight5235 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Maximum payload1560 lbs.
Angle of departure21.2 degrees
Length237.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity10250 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height77.5 in.
EPA interior volume125.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base149.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,580
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Copperhead Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Copperhead Pearl Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Western Brown (Late Availability)
  • Black Clear Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,580
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,580
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,580
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
