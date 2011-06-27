  1. Home
Used 2013 Ram 1500 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2013 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque407 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sport Premium Groupyes
Convenience Groupyes
Comfort Groupyes
Sport Quick Order Package 26Lyes
Remote Start and Security Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/Access/Navyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
Sport Performance Hoodyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight5508 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach22.9 degrees
Maximum payload1290 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length237.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height78.4 in.
EPA interior volume125.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base149.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track68.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Copperhead Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
