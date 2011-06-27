  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2013 Ram 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Ram 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2013 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,030
See 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,030
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,030
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)512.0/736.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,030
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Big Horn Equipment Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 22Gyes
Lone Star Equipment Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Remote Start and Security Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,030
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Premium I Speakersyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Smoker's Groupyes
Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/Bluetoothyes
Luxury Groupyes
Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT/Accessyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,030
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
LT265/70R17E Outside White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Front track68.2 in.
Curb weight4892 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach17.8 degrees
Maximum payload1990 lbs.
Angle of departure24.4 degrees
Length231.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10350 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height75.0 in.
EPA interior volume62.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Exterior Colors
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Copperhead Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Western Brown (Late Availability)
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,030
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,030
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2013 Ram 1500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles