  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2012 Ram 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Ram 1500 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2012 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,705
See 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,705
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,705
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,705
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque407 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle45.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,705
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,705
Sport Quick Order Package 25Lyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,705
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,705
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,705
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,705
Sport Premium Groupyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Seat Video Systemyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
UConnect 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
UConnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,705
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,705
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,705
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,705
32 Gallon Fuel Tankyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Sport Performance Hoodyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,705
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight5478 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach18.9 degrees
Maximum payload1322 lbs.
Angle of departure26.2 degrees
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9850 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height76.3 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,705
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Tequila Sunrise Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate, leather
  • Dark Slate, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,705
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P275/60R S tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,705
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,705
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2012 Ram 1500 Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles