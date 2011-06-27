  1. Home
Used 2012 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2012 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.0/640.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque407 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Limited Quick Order Package 25Myes
Longhorn Quick Order Package 25Kyes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather, wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Smoker's Groupyes
UConnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Rear Seat Video Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Power Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Sunroofyes
20" x 9.0" Aluminum White Gold Wheelsyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
Monotone Paintyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Tow Hooksyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight5527 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach18.2 degrees
Maximum payload1273 lbs.
Angle of departure25.6 degrees
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9800 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height75.9 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Deep Molten Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearl Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Sagebrush Pearl Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate, leather
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Russet, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P275/60R20 114S tiresyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
