Used 2012 Ram 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2012 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,220
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Lone Star Quick Order Package 25Yyes
10th Anniversary Lone Star Packageyes
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 25Tyes
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 23Tyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 25Zyes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
MOPAR Katzkin Leather Seatsyes
Rear Seat Video Systemyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
UConnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDDyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Luxury Groupyes
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Smoker's Groupyes
UConnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Technology Groupyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Spray In Bedlineryes
LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road Tiresyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
P275/60R20 OWL All-Season Goodyear Tiresyes
Tow Hooksyes
32 Gallon Fuel Tankyes
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
17" x 7.0" Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
20" x 9.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Monotone Outdoorsman Paintyes
Measurements
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight5086 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Maximum payload1714 lbs.
Angle of departure25.1 degrees
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10150 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height75.1 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Sagebrush Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, premium cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
