  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2012 Ram 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Ram 1500 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2012 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,055
See 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,055
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,055
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,055
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque407 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,055
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,055
Sport Quick Order Package 25Lyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,055
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,055
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,055
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,055
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
UConnect 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
UConnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,055
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,055
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,055
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Sport Performance Hoodyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,055
Front track68.2 in.
Curb weight5005 lbs.
Gross weight6350 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach18.8 degrees
Maximum payload1345 lbs.
Angle of departure26.1 degrees
Length209.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8800 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height76.0 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,055
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Tequila Sunrise Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,055
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,055
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,055
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2012 Ram 1500 Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles