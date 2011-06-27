Used 2011 Ram 1500 SLT Features & Specs
|Overview
See 1500 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|364.0/494.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|Torque
|330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 5650 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|Lone Star Quick Order Package 26Y
|yes
|SLT Quick Order Package 24G
|yes
|Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 26T
|yes
|Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 24T
|yes
|Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Z
|yes
|SLT Quick Order Package 26G
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|Media Center 430N
|yes
|Rear Seat Video System
|yes
|Power Adjustable Pedals
|yes
|UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
|yes
|Luxury Group
|yes
|Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|Media Center 430
|yes
|Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
|yes
|Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seat
|yes
|Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|Smoker's Group
|yes
|Technology Group
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|63.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|63.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|Spray In Bedliner
|yes
|P275/60R20 OWL All-Season Tires
|yes
|MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Rail
|yes
|Tow Hooks
|yes
|Rambox Cargo Management System
|yes
|Black Vinyl Floor Covering
|yes
|32 Gallon Fuel Tank
|yes
|20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Class IV Receiver Hitch
|yes
|MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
|yes
|20" x 9.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|Front track
|68.0 in.
|Curb weight
|5088 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6800 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.38 cd.
|Angle of approach
|18.8 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1690 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25.1 degrees
|Length
|229.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10150 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.0 in.
|Height
|73.9 in.
|Wheel base
|140.5 in.
|Width
|79.4 in.
|Rear track
|67.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|P265/70R17 tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the 1500
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,165
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2011 Ram 1500 SLT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic