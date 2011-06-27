  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2011 Ram 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Ram 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2011 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,730
See 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,730
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,730
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,730
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,730
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,730
Lone Star Quick Order Package 26Yyes
SLT Quick Order Package 24Gyes
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 26Tyes
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 24Tyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Zyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,730
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,730
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,730
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,730
Media Center 430Nyes
Rear Seat Video Systemyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Luxury Groupyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Media Center 430yes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Smoker's Groupyes
Technology Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,730
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,730
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,730
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,730
Protection Groupyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
P275/60R20 OWL All-Season Tiresyes
P265/70R17 OWL All-Season Tiresyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
32 Gallon Fuel Tankyes
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
20" x 9.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,730
Front track68.2 in.
Curb weight5248 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach20.5 degrees
Maximum payload1430 lbs.
Angle of departure25.4 degrees
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height74.7 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,730
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Saddle Brown Pearlcoat
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Pearlcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,730
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,730
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,730
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2011 Ram 1500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles