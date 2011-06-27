  1. Home
Used 2011 Ram 1500 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2011 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,035
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,035
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,035
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,035
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque407 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,035
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,035
Sport Quick Order Package 26Lyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,035
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,035
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,035
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,035
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Media Center 730Nyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,035
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,035
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,035
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Sport Performance Hoodyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,035
Front track68.2 in.
Curb weight4801 lbs.
Gross weight6350 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach19.1 degrees
Maximum payload1520 lbs.
Angle of departure25.6 degrees
Length209.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8950 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height73.3 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,035
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,035
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,035
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,035
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
