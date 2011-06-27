  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2011 Ram 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Ram 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2011 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,430
See 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,430
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,430
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,430
SLT Quick Order Package 24Gyes
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 26Tyes
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 24Tyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,430
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Premium I Speakersyes
Media Center 430yes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Media Center 430Nyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Luxury Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,430
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Front head room40.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
Tow Hooksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight4657 lbs.
Gross weight6025 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload1340 lbs.
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Length209.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height73.4 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Saddle Brown Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Pearlcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,430
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,430
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,430
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2011 Ram 1500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles