2022 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet Specs & Features

More about the 2022 1500 Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,225
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG17/25 MPG
EPA combined MPG20 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)544.0/800.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower305 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4,175 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length231.0 in.
Overall width without mirrors79.4 in.
Wheelbase140.0 in.
Bed length98.3 in.
Gross weight6,600 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Case IH Red
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Republic Blue Clearcoat
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Front hip room62.9 in.
Clothyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
4-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Safety
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
8HP70 8-Speed Automatic Transmission +$500
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine +$2,200
8HP70 8-Speed Automatic Transmission +$500
Engine Block Heater +$95
Packages
Trailer and Traction Group +$1,215
Trailer and Traction Group +$1,215
Heated Seats and Wheel Group +$595
Electronics Group +$945
Luxury Group +$795
Interior Options
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display +$795
SiriusXM Guardian-Included Trial (B) +$295
Exterior Options
Sliding Rear Window +$195
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheels +$200
Locking Lug Nuts +$60
20" x 9.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels +$200
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$595
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
Full Size Spare Tire +$200
LT265/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires +$250
