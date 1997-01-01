2022 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,225
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|3
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|17/25 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|20 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|544.0/800.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|32.0 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.6 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 4,175 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Suspension
|Front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|231.0 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|79.4 in.
|Wheelbase
|140.0 in.
|Bed length
|98.3 in.
|Gross weight
|6,600 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|Front hip room
|62.9 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|4-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Safety
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front cupholders
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P265/70R17 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|8HP70 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
|+$500
|5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
|+$2,200
|8HP70 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
|+$500
|Engine Block Heater
|+$95
|Packages
|Trailer and Traction Group
|+$1,215
|Trailer and Traction Group
|+$1,215
|Heated Seats and Wheel Group
|+$595
|Electronics Group
|+$945
|Luxury Group
|+$795
|Interior Options
|Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display
|+$795
|SiriusXM Guardian-Included Trial (B)
|+$295
|Exterior Options
|Sliding Rear Window
|+$195
|20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheels
|+$200
|Locking Lug Nuts
|+$60
|20" x 9.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels
|+$200
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|+$595
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$0
|Full Size Spare Tire
|+$200
|LT265/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires
|+$250
