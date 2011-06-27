2022 Ram 1500 Classic Deals, Incentives & Rebates
ExpressExpress 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
- $500 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 03/31/2022
- $750 Lease Bonus for Standard Rates - Expires 03/31/2022
- $750 Customer Bonus Cash for Retail and STD APR - Expires 03/31/2022
- $750 Lender - Expires 03/31/2022
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Returning Lessee bonus may be available to eligible customers.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 03/01/2022
- End
- 03/31/2022
Lease Bonus for Standard RatesRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 03/01/2022
- End
- 03/31/2022
Customer Bonus Cash for Retail and STD APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 03/01/2022
- End
- 03/31/2022
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for a cash incentive based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Must finance or lease through Chrysler Capital.
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 03/01/2022
- End
- 03/31/2022
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
This program offers a $500 cash allowance to be applied toward the retail purchase (Type Sale 1/B) or lease (Type Sale L/E) of an eligible vehicle. Eligible consumers include: active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), and retired military reserve (honorably discharged). Honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans are eligible.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 12/01/2021
- End
- 01/03/2023
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 12/01/2021
- End
- 01/03/2023
- Special APR - Expires 03/31/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Chrysler Capital.
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.6 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 3.9% 72 03/01/2022 03/31/2022 0% 36 03/01/2022 03/31/2022 0% 48 03/01/2022 03/31/2022 1.9% 60 03/01/2022 03/31/2022
All 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Deals
