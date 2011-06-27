Skip to main content
2022 Ram 1500 Classic Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Ram 1500 Classic

Express

Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

  • Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Returning Lessee bonus may be available to eligible customers.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    03/01/2022
    End
    03/31/2022

    Lease Bonus for Standard Rates

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    03/01/2022
    End
    03/31/2022

    Customer Bonus Cash for Retail and STD APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    03/01/2022
    End
    03/31/2022

    Lender

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers may be eligible for a cash incentive based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Must finance or lease through Chrysler Capital.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    03/01/2022
    End
    03/31/2022

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    This program offers a $500 cash allowance to be applied toward the retail purchase (Type Sale 1/B) or lease (Type Sale L/E) of an eligible vehicle. Eligible consumers include: active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), and retired military reserve (honorably discharged). Honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans are eligible.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    12/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2023

    First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    12/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2023

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Chrysler Capital.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.6 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    3.9%7203/01/202203/31/2022
    0%3603/01/202203/31/2022
    0%4803/01/202203/31/2022
    1.9%6003/01/202203/31/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Legal

Other models