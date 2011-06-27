2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,445
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|442.0/650.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.2 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Warlock Quick Order Package 26F
|yes
|Warlock Quick Order Package 27F
|yes
|Heated Seats and Wheel Group
|yes
|Warlock Quick Order Package 29F
|yes
|Warlock All Terrain Package
|yes
|Utility Group
|yes
|Trailer and Traction Group
|yes
|Trailer Tow Group
|yes
|Luxury Group
|yes
|Remote Start and Security Alarm Group
|yes
|Electronics Group
|yes
|Technology Package I
|yes
|Warlock Decor Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Black Vinyl Floor Covering
|yes
|Ram Telematics
|yes
|Mopar Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
|yes
|Single Disc Remote CD Player
|yes
|RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscription
|yes
|2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins
|yes
|Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display
|yes
|RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscription
|yes
|Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat
|yes
|9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|63.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|63.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Mopar Spray In Bedliner
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Locking Lug Nuts
|yes
|Sliding Rear Window (Fleet)
|yes
|Rear Power Sliding Window
|yes
|Mopar Black Tubular Side Steps
|yes
|RamBox Cargo Management System
|yes
|Mopar Sport Performance Hood
|yes
|Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors
|yes
|Class IV Receiver Hitch
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|Full Size Spare Tire
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|229.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10400 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4974 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6800 lbs.
|Height
|76.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|1830 lbs.
|Wheel base
|140.0 in.
|Width
|79.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|20 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P275/60R20 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
