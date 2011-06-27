  1. Home
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Specs & Features

More about the 2021 1500 Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,945
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Warlock Quick Order Package 26Fyes
Warlock Quick Order Package 27Fyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Warlock Quick Order Package 29Fyes
Warlock All Terrain Packageyes
Utility Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Trailer and Traction Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
Remote Start and Security Alarm Groupyes
Electronics Groupyes
Technology Package Iyes
Warlock Decor Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Ram Telematicsyes
Mopar Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
2nd Row In-Floor Storage Binsyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seatyes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Mopar Spray In Bedlineryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
Sliding Rear Window (Fleet)yes
Rear Power Sliding Windowyes
Mopar Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Mopar Sport Performance Hoodyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Full Size Spare Tireyes
Dimensions
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10230 lbs.
Curb weight5120 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Height77.5 in.
Maximum payload1680 lbs.
Wheel base140.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
