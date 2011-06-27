  1. Home
2021 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet Specs & Features

More about the 2021 1500 Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,445
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/650.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front center lap beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Technology Package I +$300
Trailer and Traction Group +$1,215
Luxury Group +$845
Heated Seats and Wheel Group +$595
Electronics Group +$795
In-Car Entertainment
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins +$45
RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscription +$1,920
RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscription +$960
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer +$495
Single Disc Remote CD Player +$345
Ram Telematics +$800
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display +$795
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
Front hip room63.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
LT265/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires +$250
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$595
Rear Power Sliding Window +$395
Rear Window Defroster +$195
Full Size Spare Tire +$200
20" x 9.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels +$200
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheels +$200
Locking Lug Nuts +$60
RamBox Cargo Management System +$1,295
Dimensions
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • New Holland Blue
  • Case IH Red
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), cloth
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown (Fleet), premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
