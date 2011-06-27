  1. Home
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman Specs & Features

More about the 2021 1500 Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,480
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque410 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle48.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Electronics Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Byes
Quick Order Package 26Byes
Chrome Plus Packageyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Interior Cold Weather Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Tradesman SXT Packageyes
Remote Start and Security Alarm Group (Fleet)yes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Ram Telematicsyes
Mopar Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seat (Fleet)yes
RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
2nd Row In-Floor Storage Binsyes
RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
Carpet Deleteyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat (Fleet)yes
Carpet Floor Covering (Fleet)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Mopar Spray In Bedlineryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
LT265/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tiresyes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheels (Fleet)yes
Mopar Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors (Fleet)yes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Rear Window Defroster (Fleet)yes
Full Size Spare Tireyes
LED Bed Lightingyes
Mopar Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
Dimensions
Length237.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity10110 lbs.
Curb weight5375 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Height77.4 in.
Maximum payload1430 lbs.
Wheel base149.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • New Holland Blue
  • Case IH Red
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, vinyl
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black (Fleet), cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
