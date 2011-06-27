  1. Home
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman Specs & Features

More about the 2021 1500 Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,270
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)512.0/736.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 29Byes
Protection Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Byes
Quick Order Package 26Byes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Tradesman SXT Packageyes
Electronics Groupyes
Power and Remote Entry Groupyes
Chrome Plus Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Remote Start and Security Alarm Group (Fleet)yes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Single zone front air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Mopar Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Ram Telematicsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seat (Fleet)yes
RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
Carpet Deleteyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat (Fleet)yes
Carpet Floor Covering (Fleet)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Mopar Spray In Bedlineryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
LT265/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tiresyes
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheels (Fleet)yes
Mopar Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors (Fleet)yes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Full Size Spare Tireyes
LED Bed Lightingyes
Mopar Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
Dimensions
Length231.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10420 lbs.
Curb weight4892 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Height75.0 in.
Maximum payload1710 lbs.
Wheel base140.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • New Holland Blue
  • Case IH Red
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, vinyl
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), cloth
  • Black (Fleet), cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
