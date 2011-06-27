2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab
|MSRP
|$34,290
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$34,290
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Review
- Smooth-riding suspension provides plenty of comfort
- Quiet and attractive cabin
- Smooth, efficient eight-speed automatic transmission
- Limited availability of features compared to current 2021 Ram
- Missing many of the latest driver assist technologies
- Limited selection of trim levels
- No changes to 2021 Ram 1500 Classic
- Part of the fourth Ram 1500 generation introduced for 2009
Features & Specs
|Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$36,095
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$32,595
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$38,295
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Warlock 4dr Quad Cab SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$36,745
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
FAQ
Is the Ram 1500 Classic a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic:
- No changes to 2021 Ram 1500 Classic
- Part of the fourth Ram 1500 generation introduced for 2009
Is the Ram 1500 Classic reliable?
Is the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Ram 1500 Classic?
The least-expensive 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,595.
Other versions include:
- Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,095
- Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,595
- Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,295
- Warlock 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,745
- Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,245
- Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,795
What are the different models of Ram 1500 Classic?
More about the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Overview
The 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab is offered in the following styles: Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Warlock 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 1500 Classic Quad Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 1500 Classic Quad Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Tradesman, Warlock, Express, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab?
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cabs are available in my area?
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab Listings and Inventory
Can't find a new 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab 1500 Classic Quad Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,417.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
