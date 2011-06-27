  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500 Classic
  4. 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Features & Specs

More about the 2020 1500 Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,395
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ram 1500
Search Inventory
Ramtrucks.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,395
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Electronics Groupyes
Warlock Quick Order Package 26Fyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Trailer and Traction Groupyes
Trailer Tow Mirrors and Brake Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
Remote Start and Security Alarm Groupyes
Warlock Quick Order Package 22Fyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,395
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,395
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Ram Telematicsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
2nd Row In-Floor Storage Binsyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,395
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Delete All Decalsyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Under Rail Box Bedliner (Fleet)yes
Rear Power Sliding Windowyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Sport Performance Hoodyes
Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10230 lbs.
Curb weight5209 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Height77.5 in.
Maximum payload1630 lbs.
Wheel base140.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Exterior Colors
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,395
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,395
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars